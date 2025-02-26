Guwahati (Assam), February 26 (ANI): Assam Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika on Wednesday participated in the start-up ecosystems session at the ongoing Advantage Assam 2.0 summit, where he outlined the Assam Startup and Innovation Policy 2025, which offers various financial incentives for both early-stage and scale-up start-ups.

The financial incentives include seed funding, grants, and tax start-ups across sectors like Information Technology and Information Technology Enabled Services (IT/ITeS), Deep-tech, AI, Agritech, and Biotechnology.

Hazarika, also the Minister for Information & Public Relations, delivered a keynote address, emphasising Assam's commitment to becoming a start-up hub under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The minister highlighted that these initiatives are designed to create a robust ecosystem for start-ups in the state.Hazarika assured attendees that the Assam government is fully committed to creating an environment conducive to business growth.

He emphasised the government's dedication to providing ease of doing business and facilitating entrepreneurs in establishing and expanding their start-ups in the state.

The minister also took the opportunity to engage with budding entrepreneurs during a Q&A session, where he discussed the challenges they face and the types of government assistance required. His active engagement demonstrated the government's commitment to listening to the needs of the start-up community and finding ways to support their growth.

He further emphasised the improvements in the state. Hazarika shared that the law and order situation in Assam has drastically improved over the last four years, with no strikes or bandhs, contributing to a more stable environment for business. This has made Assam an increasingly attractive location for investors and entrepreneurs.

In addition, several MoUs were signed at the event, marking partnerships aimed at enhancing the state's start-up ecosystem.

The minister also announced that the Assam government plans to allocate Rs 100 crore in the upcoming state budget to support the start-up department, providing essential funding to foster innovation and entrepreneurship. (ANI)

