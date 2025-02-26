Pune, February 26: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) recently announced a temporary water supply interruption in several areas of the city. The water cut has been announced due to urgent repair work on the main water pipeline connected to the Chandan Nagar water tank. PMC said that the maintenance work will be carried out by the Bundgarden Water Supply Department of the civic body on Friday, February 28.

List of Areas Affected by Water Cut on February 28

This means there will be a brief water cut on Friday; however, the Pune Municipal Corporation has not given any time period for the repair work, reports FPJ. Areas likely to be affected by the water cut on February 28 include Munnawar Society, Sunita Nagar, Ganesh Nagar, Swami Samarth, Namdev Nagar, Mate Nagar, Punya Nagri, Mahaveer Nagar, and Anand Park in Vadgaonsheri, Kharadi, Chandannagar, and Malwadi areas of Pune. Pune Shocker: College Student Attempts Suicide by Jumping From Metro Station in Pimpri Chinchwad, Critical.

Residents in the above areas will not have access to a normal supply of water on February 28 due to the renovation work of the Lashkar Jalkendra water distribution centre. The civic body said that the water supply would be restored on Saturday, March 1. However, residents are likely to face delays and low pressure throughout the day. Pune Shocker: 26-Year-Old Woman Raped Inside Parked Bus at Swargate Bus Stand, Cops Launch Search To Nab Accused.

Amid this, PMC has urged citizens to store water in advance and cooperate with the repair efforts. For more details, local residents can contact the Bundgarden Water Supply Department.

