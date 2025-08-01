Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 1 (ANI): Minister of Social Justice & Empowerment and Information & Public Relations, Pijush Hazarika, handed over job offer letters to 233 trainees of the North-East Skill Development Centre, trained under the Assam Skill Development Mission.

The event was held in a ceremony in Guwahati on Friday and graced by the presence of the Minister of Skill, Employment & Entrepreneurship, Prashanta Phukan.

Also Read | Indian Embassy in Dublin Issues Advisory Amid Reported Rise in Attacks on Indians in Ireland, Urges Nationals To Stay Vigilant.

Among the recipients, 114 students from Scheduled Castes received free training in various trades through the Directorate for the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Backwards Classes under the Department of Social Justice & Empowerment, a press release said.

After completing their training over the past year, 54 trainees have secured job offers from overseas institutions, while others have received offers from reputed organisations within the country.

Also Read | ECI Fact Checks Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Theft' Claims; Presents Data, Timelines and Procedural Evidence To Counter LoP's Accusations.

Congratulating the trainees, Minister Hazarika encouraged them to embrace these opportunities and build successful careers, noting that employment abroad also contributes to India's economic growth. He highlighted that many persons of Indian origin have excelled globally.

He emphasised that in today's changing world, skill-based education is essential, a vision strongly supported by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Additionally, the Minister mentioned that for the year 2025-26, the Department of Social Justice & Empowerment has arranged skill development training for another 240 students belonging to the Scheduled Castes. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)