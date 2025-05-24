Dispur (Assam) [India], May 24 (ANI): Assam Education Minister, Ranoj Pegu, visited the residence of Late Neeraj Udhwani in Jaipur, Rajasthan, on Saturday. Neeraj Udhwani tragically lost his life in the Pakistan-backed terror attack at Pahalgam on April 22.

Pegu conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and strongly condemned the brutal and inhuman attack. On behalf of Government of Assam, he handed over financial assistance of Rs. 3 lakh each to the wife and mother of the deceased, as a gesture of respect and support during this time of grief.

He reiterated that such cowardly acts will not be tolerated and affirmed India's resolve to respond firmly against terrorism. Mission Director of Samagra Shiksha Assam, Dr. Om Prakash, accompanied him during the visit.

Meanwhile, Assam government also extended financial assistance worth Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of the victim, who was killed in the deadly Pahalgam terror attack.

Assam Minister Krishnendu Paul visited Kolkata to meet with the next of kin of the terror victim and expressed condolences.

"Arrived at the residence of Late Bitan Adhikari in Kolkata to meet his wife, Sohini Roy. Late Bitan Adhikari was an unfortunate victim who was shot dead at point-blank range in a terrorist attack at Pahalgam on April 22, 2025," Paul, Minister for Animal Husbandry and Veterinary, posted on X on Saturday.

"On behalf of the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma Ji, I handed over a cheque of Rs 5.00 (Five) lakh to the next of kin of the victim, along with a heartfelt condolence message," he added. (ANI)

