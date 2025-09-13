New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that a media person was assaulted and grievously injured by a group of some anti-social elements near Lumding Railway Institute in Assam on September 7.

Reportedly, he was rescued by the police and taken to the hospital for treatment, NHRC said in a release.

Also Read | Spycam Row: Ashok Gehlot Hits Out at Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani Over Installing Extra Cameras, Calls It a 'Crime'.

"The Commission has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise a serious issue of human rights violations. Therefore, it has issued a notice to the Director General of Police, Assam, calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks," the release said.

According to the media report, carried on a news portal on September 9, the incident happened around mid-night when the victim was returning home after work. Reportedly, he has expressed concern for his safety and has urged the authorities to register a case against the perpetrators to take appropriate legal action against them, the NHRC release said.

Also Read | What Is Tall Poppy Syndrome? Study Reveals How Ambitious Professionals Are Punished for Success at Work Through Jealousy, Exclusion and Hostility.

The Lumding Press Club, as well as local citizens, condemned the incident, demanding strict action against the culprits and better security for the journalists.

Earlier on the night of September 7, journalist Sujit Sarkar (alias Hari) was attacked while returning home after work near Rly Institute Lumding. According to the victim, a group of around 20 miscreants assaulted him and snatched away his gold chain, mobile phone, watch, and motorcycle.

Police reached the spot soon after the incident, brought the situation under control, and detained two persons for questioning. The injured journalist was admitted to Lumding Civil Hospital, and an FIR has been lodged at the local police station.

A police investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, there are also counter-allegations that the journalist was intoxicated at the time of the incident. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)