Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 8 (ANI): An Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer was dismissed by the State government on Monday after she was convicted in a bribery case. Nandita Konwar, Assam Civil Service officer, while serving as the Project Director of the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) of Kamrup (Metro) district, had demanded a bribe for the release of payment in respect of MP Local Area Development (MPLAD) work and she was caught red-handed in 2015. The court of the Special Judge in Assam in the Special Case, after many hearings, convicted Nandita Konwar under sections 7/13 (2) of PC Act, 1988 and sentenced her to undergo rigorous imprisonment for three years, and also pay fines of Rs 12,000 in default rigorous imprisonment for one month under section 7 of PC Act, 1988.

She is also sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for four years and also pay fines of Rs 20,000 in default rigorous imprisonment for two months under section 13(2) of PC Act, 1988."The Assam Public Service Commission on being consulted in the matter agreed to the proposed penalty of dismissal from service which shall ordinarily be a disqualification for future employment upon Nandita Konwar," the order issued by the Assam government read.

Also Read | Google Duo Surpasses 5 Billion Downloads on Play Store.

Further, it said, "Assam Governor in the exercise of powers conferred under Article 311(2) of the Constitution of India and Rule 10 of the Assam Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules 1964 is pleased to impose the penalty of dismissal from service which shall ordinarily be a disqualification for future employment upon Nandita Konwar under Rule 7(vii) of the Assam Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1964 with immediate effect." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)