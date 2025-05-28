Pobitora (Assam) [India], May 28 (ANI): The Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam's Morigaon district has witnessed an increase of tourist footfall as well as revenue collection in the current tourist season.

The wildlife sanctuary, which is known as the highest density of one-horned rhino population in the country, has so far collected Rs 62 lakh as revenue in this tourist season of 2024-25.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 28, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

According to the officials of the wildlife sanctuary, this year, nearly 35,000 tourists (both Indian and foreign tourists) have visited the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary.

Pranjal Baruah, Ranger of Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, told ANI that nearly 35,000 tourists, including 650 foreign tourists, have visited the wildlife sanctuary this tourist season so far.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, May 28 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

"This tourist season started from 15 October 2024, and it will end on May 31 this year. We have so far collected Rs 62 lakh as revenue. Compared to the previous year, 5,000 more tourists have visited the wildlife sanctuary this year," Pranjal Baruah said.

According to the authority of Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, last year, around 30,000 tourists had visited the wildlife sanctuary, and the authority had collected Rs 54 lakh as revenue.

Pranjal Baruah further said that they had done lots of infrastructure development work, including repairing roads inside the wildlife sanctuary.

Meanwhile, Aaranyak, a leading wildlife NGO, is undertaking a large-scale plantation drive in Assam to address human-elephant conflict by restoring degraded habitats and providing elephants with natural food sources.

The goal is to replenish 100 hectares of degraded forest by planting one lakh saplings of native species, improving ecological connectivity for wildlife, particularly elephants, and mitigating human-elephant conflict (HEC).

Aaranyak is supported by the SBI Foundation and is a part of the Dhansiri-Sikaridanga Joint Forest Management Committee (JFMC) is undertaking a massive plantation drive in the Bhairabkunda Reserve Forest along the Indo-Bhutan border in Assam's Udalguri district.

The plantation drive, now in its third year, has seen the participation of forest officials, FXB India Suraksha, the Bhairabkunda Development Committee, and the Dhansiri-Sikaridanga Joint Forest Management Committee.

On the first day of the third-year plantation drive, 510 saplings of 11 native species were planted, including Outenga, Bel, Kola Siris, Gamari, Bhatgila, Amla, Jamun, Bhomora, Xilikha, Bhelkor, Kum, Odal, and Tora. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)