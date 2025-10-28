Cachar (Assam) [India], October 28 (ANI): Assam Police has apprehended a man from Cachar district who was posing as a doctor to hoodwink people by running an illegal clinic, officials on Tuesday.

The apprehended accused was allegedly running an illegal clinic in the Sonai area of the State's Cachar district.

Also Read | West Bengal Bengal BJP Leader Rakesh Singh and His Children Arrested for 'Assaulting' Owner of Flat in Kasba Area.

Partha Protim Das, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Cachar district, said that the district police has intensified its action against fake doctors, and, acting on a reliable input, police on Monday apprehended a person from Nagdirgram Part-4 village.

"He was running an illegal clinic, under Sonai police station area. Necessary documents have been seized lawfully and lawful action has been initiated," the police official said.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: Government Approves Terms of Reference, 8th CPC To Make Recommendations Within 18 Months.

Further investigation into the matter is ongoing, he said.

Previously, another person was arrested for posing as a doctor in connection with the investigation of a case at Silchar police station.

Further investigation revealed that sufficient incriminating material was found against the person who was found to be running an unrecognised institution which issued fake medical degrees and certificates.

A senior official said the man was accused of running a nexus of fake colleges, fake degrees and giving certificates to persons who were practising among the public as doctors. "These certificates have no legal recognition under any Act. The prime accused of the instant case (a quack doctor) was awarded certificates by the said institute apart from other quack doctors as well, enabling them to practice illegally. The institution lacked approval from the National Medical Council (NMC) and other competent authorities."

The man was accused of misusing his medical profession to operate this illicit syndicate, the official said. "This syndicate reportedly involves numerous unqualified individuals who are masquerading as doctors or health workers, thereby compromising public safety and trust. The accused is suspected of orchestrating this scheme primarily for personal financial gain. Das started playing with public health for his gains. He is the mastermind of this organised crime. His activities have seriously undermined public confidence in the medical system and posed grave risks to community health," the senior police official said.

The man was subsequently arrested and taken into police remand for further investigation. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)