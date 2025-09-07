Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 7 (ANI): The sleuths of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption of Assam police caught a government employee red-handed while he accepted a bribe of Rs 5,000 from a person in his office in Guwahati, officials said.

The arrested government employee was identified as Nabajyoti Deka, Senior Assistant, Office of the Directorate of Health Service, Hengrabari, Kamrup (M).

Rajib Saikia, CPRO of Assam police, said that a complaint was received at the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, alleging that Nabajyoti Deka, Senior Assistant of the Directorate of Health Service, Hengrabari, Kamrup (M), Assam, had demanded Rs 10,000 as a bribe from the complainant (a doctor) for processing his unpaid arrear salary bill work.

"The initial bribe demand was Rs 20,000, which was reduced to Rs 10,000 after negotiation. Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption to take necessary legal action against the public servant. Accordingly, a trap was laid on Sunday by a team from the Directorate at the Office of the Directorate of Health Service, Hengrabari, Kamrup (M), Assam and Nabajyoti Deka, Senior Assistant, was apprehended red-handed immediately after he had accepted Rs 5,000 as a part of the demanded bribe in his office room. The tainted bribe money has been recovered from his possession and has been seized accordingly in the presence of independent witnesses," Rajib Saikia said.

The CPRO of Assam police further said that, on finding sufficient evidence against the accused public servant, he was arrested by the team of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam.

"In this connection, a case has been registered in ACB Police Station on 06/09/2025 vide ACB P.S. Case No. 49/2025 under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018)," the CPRO of Assam police said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

