Karbi Anglong (Assam) [India], January 8 (ANI): The Assam Police on Sunday arrested two drug peddlers in the Karbi Anglong district and seized heroin worth Rs 16 crore from their possession.

Acting on a specific input, the Assam Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) set up a joint Naka at Dilai Tiniali area and seized 3.5 kg of Heroin worth Rs 16 crore from a vehicle carrying 286 packets of soap cases.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Road Accident: Karnataka State Transport Corporation Bus Rams Into Bike at Krishnagiri; Two Killed.

The accused persons have been identified as Golap Khandakar (29) and Sahanur Mir (21) from Barpeta.

Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Bokajan, John Das, said that a four-wheeler bearing registration number AS-01 MC-4996 was intercepted and on being thorough search of the vehicle 286 packets of soap cases containing 3.5 kg of heroin were recovered.

Also Read | Sharad Pawar Pitches for MVA Allies to Contest 2024 Maharashtra Assembly and Lok Sabha Elections Together.

"We have arrested two persons in this regard. The market value of the seized drugs is estimated at around Rs 16-17 crore," John Das said.

Investigation into the matter is underway.

Earlier on Saturday, the Assam Police in Dima Hasao intercepted a car and nabbed two drug peddlers and one other person from near the Jatinga area and recovered 42 (Narcotic capsules) weighing 20 grams kept hidden in small plastic containers, Dima Hasao DSP said adding that many people are also involved in this. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)