Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 11 (ANI): A heritage Hublot watch owned by legendary footballer Diego Maradona has been recovered by Assam Police in coordination with Dubai, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Saturday.

One person has been arrested in this connection.

"In an act of international cooperation, Assam police has coordinated with Dubai Police HQs through Indian federal LEA to recover a heritage Hublot watch belonging to legendary footballer Late Diego Maradona and arrested one Wazid Hussein. Follow-up lawful action is being taken," tweeted Biswa.

According to the Director-General of Police Assam, the limited edition watch signed by Maradona was stolen by one Wazid Hussain who had fled the state with it.

"As informed through Central Agency by Dubai Police, one Wazid Hussain had stolen a limited edition Maradona signed Hublot watch and fled to Assam. Today morning at 4:00 AM we arrested Wazid from his residence in Sibsagar. The limited-edition watch has been recovered from him," the DGP tweeted.

The watch belonged to the legendary football player and was being stored in Dubai along with other belongings in a safe.

A further probe is underway. (ANI)

