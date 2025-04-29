Cachar (Assam) [India], April 29 (ANI): In a key operation, Assam police recovered and seized 20000 Yaba tablets and 114 grams of heroin worth Rs 6.7 crore in Cachar district early morning on Tuesday, officials said.

Police also apprehended two drug peddlers.

Numal Mahatta, Superintendent of Police of Cachar district, said that, acting on reliable input, Cachar police launched an operation in the wee hours and intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number AS-11FC-7989 near the Silchar Bye Pass area.

"During the operation, the police team apprehended two persons, namely Hussain Ahmed Laskar (35 years old) and Jainul Hussain Laskar (39 years old). During thorough search police team seized 114 grams of heroine and 20000 Yaba tablets. The price of the narcotic substance in the black market is about Rs 6.7 crore. During the seizure Drug Detection Kit was used which showed positive result for heroine and amphetamine. In the preliminary investigation, it has come to light that the psychotropic substance has been illegally transported from a neighbouring state," Numal Mahatta said.

Further investigation into the matter has been ongoing.

Earlier, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police seized 2.70 lakh Yaba tablets and 520 grams of heroin worth Rs 71 crore in two separate operations conducted in Assam's Kamrup district on April 19, officials said.

Dr Partha Sarathi Mahanta, Chief of the STF, told ANI that source information was received that a commercial quantity of narcotics originating from a neighbouring state would be transported in a vehicle bearing registration number AS-01DA-9276 to the mainland.

"Based on the input, the vehicle was intercepted at the Amingaon area in Kamrup district on Friday evening, and 40 soap boxes/packets of heroin hidden in secret chambers located under the footboard of the driver and co-driver were recovered. The contraband weighed 520 grams without cover," he said.

The driver, identified as Nazrul Hussain alias Ali Hussain (22), a resident of Loknathpur under Dholai Police Station in Cachar district, was arrested. "The street value of the seized heroin is approximately Rs 4 crore," he added. (ANI)

