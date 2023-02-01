Karbi Anglong (Assam) [India] February 1 (ANI): Police seized contraband drugs worth Rs 6-7 crore and apprehended three persons in two separate operations in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, officials said on Wednesday.

In the first operation, Karbi Anglong district police seized 304 grams of heroin in the Laharijan area and apprehended one person, an official familiar with the matter said.

The apprehended person was identified as Fayas Uddin (18), a native of the Doboka area

John Das, SDPO of Bokajan told ANI that, acting on secret information a Naka was set up infront of Laharijan police point by In-charge Laharijan PP ASI Jiten Gogoi, SI (P) Sarat Kakati, C20 CRPF Camp Bokajan and PP staff.

"The security personnel intercepted a Tata DI vehicle bearing registration number AS-02CC-2548 and on being thoroughly searched, 25 soap cases containing 304 grams of heroin were recovered," John Das said.

"The drug packets were seized under the supervision of SDPO Bokajan and Officer-in-Charge, Bokajan," Das added.

"In the second operation, acting on secret information, an anti-drugs operation was carried out outside the Diphu railway station," the official said.

"Police recovered 1 kg of heroin and apprehended two persons who were identified as Chandra Sekhar Sen (45) and Dhiraj Solanki (30), both residents of Jhalawar, Rajasthan," the official added.

"The market value of the seized drugs in both operations is estimated at around Rs 6-7 crore," Das added.

The raid was carried out by SDPO Bokajan and Deputy SP (HQ) assisted by Officer-in-Charge, Diphu police station, an official said. (ANI)

