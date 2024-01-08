South Salmara-Mankachar (Assam) [India], January 7 (ANI): An Assam policeman drowned in the Brahmaputra river in South Salmara Mankachar district on Sunday.

The incident took place in the Kasharipara Char area in the Assam district bordering Bangladesh.

Also Read | Odisha: Boat Carrying Union Minister Parshottam Rupala Gets Stuck in Chilika Lake for 2 Hours in Khurda.

According to the reports, the policeman fell into the Brahmaputra River when a police team was on its way to the Bondihana area by boat.

"We had planned to visit Bondihana area which is a very remote area to conduct an awareness camp against child marriage and illegal drugs and accordingly today we were on our way to the area along with the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) HQ and DSP Probationer and 5-6 members escort party," Horen Tokbi, Superintendent of Police of South Salmara said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Hails Daring Rescue of Crew Members From Liberian Vessel, Says 'Our Naval Commandos Sailed 2000 Kms From Indian Coast' (Watch Video).

"When we reached at Kasharipara area, the boy (policeman) slipped from the boat and fell into the river. Some locals jumped into the river to save him and also threw life jacket, but he drowned. It is an unfortunate incident. We immediately informed the BSF, SDRF and senior officials," Horen Tokbi said.

The senior police officer said that the deceased policeman was identified as Kushal Kalita and his body has been recovered.

"We also informed the family members and will conduct the post-mortem. His service rifle is yet to recover," Horen Tokbi said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)