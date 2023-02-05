Nagaon (Assam) [India], February 5 (ANI): Police apprehended a man and recovered a large number of contraband drugs from a courier service in Assam's Nagaon district on Saturday night.

The apprehended man has been identified as Sariful Islam.

Based on secret information, the police team conducted a search operation in the Haiborgaon area in the district and recovered five cartons of prohibited cough syrup bottles from a courier service.

Sub-Inspector of Nagaon district police, Junmoni Rabha said, "The operation was launched on Saturday evening and we recovered five cartoons of prohibited cough syrup bottles from a courier service in the Haiborgaon area."

"We have also apprehended one person while he went to the courier service to receive the contraband drugs. Our investigation is on," Junmoni Rabha added.

A few days ago, the Assam police seized a huge quantity of contraband drugs from a Tripura-bound truck and apprehended a truck driver in the Karimganj district.

The police said that the driver identified as Mukesh Yadav was apprehended along the Assam-Tripura border on Monday.

They recovered eight cartoons containing 1280 bottles of cough syrup bottles whose market value is estimated at around Rs 6.50 lakh.

"Acting on a tip-off, the police of the Churaibari watch post along the Assam-Tripura border on Sunday intercepted a truck during checking, the police team recovered 1280 bottles of cough syrup from the truck," In-Charge of the Churaibari police watch post-Niranjan Das told ANI.

According to the police, the truck (container) was coming from Guwahati and was running toward Agartala. (ANI)

