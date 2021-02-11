Guwahati, Feb 11 (PTI) Assam reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, pushing the tally 2,17,277, a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 1,086 as no new fatality due to the disease was reported in the state during the day. Apart from the death toll another 1,347 COVID-19 positive patients have died for other reasons, the bulletin said.

The 10 new cases were detected out of 15,782 samples tested with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent.

The state currently has 314 active COVID-19 cases, while 2,14,530 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 23 on Thursday,

The total COVID-19 tests conducted so far have reached 66,36,931 including both RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Test.

Meanwhile, 6,630 health workers were administered the COVID-19 vaccine during the day, the NHM bulletin said.

The total number of beneficiaries vaccinated so far have reached 1,17,232, it added.

