Guwahati, Aug 6 (PTI) Assam reported 14 more COVID-19 deaths, which raised the toll to 5,357, while 975 new cases pushed the tally to 5,72,546, according to the bulletin issued by the National Health Mission on Friday.

Also Read | Realme GT Explorer Master Edition Suitcase Orange Colour Variant Leaked Ahead of its India Launch.

Of the 975 new cases, 121 are from Kamrup Metro, 76 from Lakhimpur, 61 from Sonitpur and 60 from Dibrugarh.

Also Read | JEE-Main 2021 Results Announced, 17 Candidates Score 100 Percentile in 3rd Edition of Engineering Entrance Exam.

At least 1,347 COVID-19 patients in the state have died to other causes, the bulletin said.

As many as 1,94,18,631 samples have been tested in the state thus far, including 1,15,049 tests on Friday.

The fatality rate stands at 0.94 per cent and the positivity rate at 0.85 per cent.

The northeastern state currently has 10,372 active cases, the bulletin stated.

Altogether 1,266 patients were discharged during the day, which took the total number of recoveries to 5,55,470.

The state has inoculated 1,20,84,028 people with COVID-19 vaccines till date, of which 21,11,498 have received both the doses, the bulletin added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)