Guwahati, Feb 15 (PTI) Two more persons succumbed to COVID-19 on Monday in Assam taking the death toll to 1,089, while 11 new positive cases pushed the tally 2,17,304, according to a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission (NHM).

The total number of healthcare workers vaccinated against coronavirus in the state has reached 1,32,008 and of them, 3,862 have received the second dose so far, it said.

The current COVID death rate in the state is 0.50 per cent, while 1,347 coronavirus patients have also died for other reasons.

The number of active cases in the state currently is 267. Altogether 16 patients recovered from the disease on Monday taking the total number of cured people to 2,14,601 while three others have migrated out of the state. The 11 new positive cases include six from Kamrup Metropolitan district and two each from Dibrugarh and Sonitpur districts, the NHM said.

The fresh cases were detected out of 15,670 tests and as many as 66,87,517 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far.

Meanwhile, the first dose of vaccine was administered to 955 beneficiaries on Monday while 1,647 people got the second dose, the NHM said.

Covishield vaccine was administered to 2,441 beneficiaries at 80 session sites while 161 were given Covaxin at 14 sites.

No case of any Adverse Event Following Immunisation (AEFI) was reported during the day.

