Dispur (Assam) [India], November 1 (ANI): Assam on Sunday reported 212 new COVID-19 cases, taking the active cases in the state to 2,327.

The state health department, in its daily bulletin, informed that 236 recoveries were also reported in the state on Sunday.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

The total positive cases in Assam now stand at 6,10,645. Kamrup, Barpeta, Lakhimpur and Jorhat districts reported the highest caseload in Assam.

As per the bulletin, one Covid death was reported in Assam's Nagaon district. (ANI)

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)