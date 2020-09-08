Guwahati, Sep 8 (PTI) Assam's COVID-19 caseload went up to 1,30,823 on Tuesday after 2,579 new cases were detected, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Eight patients also succumbed to coronavirus, taking the death toll to 378.

Of the fresh fatalities, two were reported from Dibrugarh and one death each was registered in Kamrup Metropolitan, Udalguri, Hojai, Cachar, Jorhat and Bongaigaon, the minister said.

"Very sad and anguished to inform that eight more COVID-19 positive patients have succumbed to the disease.......My condolences to all the families. We stand by you in this hour of grief," Sarma tweeted.

The current mortality rate in the state is 0.29 per cent.

The 2,579 new positive cases in the state include 729 from Kamrup Metropolitan, 160 from Dibrugarh, 146 from Jorhat and 110 from Dhemaji. The new cases were detected out of 34,462 tests done during the last 24 hours, the minister said. The total such tests done so far in the state is 25,67,683. With the discharge of 2,166 patients on Tuesday, the total number of patients who recovered from COVID-19 crossed one lakh. The recovery rate is 77.30 per cent now.

"Gratitude to all doctors, nurses and paramedical staff for their selfless service in our fight against COVID19 in Assam," the minister tweeted. There are 29,203 active cases now in the state while 1,01,239 patients have recovered and three migrated out of the state.

Meanwhile, 749 recovered patients have donated plasma in the plasma banks of five medical college hospitals.

