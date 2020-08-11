Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 11 (ANI): With 2,900 new COVID-19 cases reported in Assam on Monday, the positivity rate in the state stood at 4.71 per cent, said an official.

Around 61,737 positive cases have been reported in Assam so far, including 42,325 discharges, 19,258 active cases and 151 deaths.

"2,900 COVID-19 cases detected out of 60,425 tests yesterday. The positivity rate is at 4.79 per cent. Total number of cases now at 61,737 including 42,325 discharges, 19,258 active cases and 151 deaths," said Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Sarma on Sunday had announced that the state government will provide COVID-19 patients preferring to stay in home isolation a pulse oximeter and first-line supportive medicine completely free in Guwahati.The state government has also activated Tele Medicine service for COVID-19 patients through 104, which will be expanded to other places soon."We will provide patients preferring to stay in home isolation a pulse oximeter and first-line supportive medicine completely free in Guwahati from Monday. We have also activated Tele Medicine service for them through 104, will expand it to other places soon," Sarma had said. (ANI)

