Guwahati, Nov 12 (PTI) Assam's COVID-19 death toll on Thursday went up to 957 with three more persons succumbing to the disease, while 202 new infections pushed the tally to 2,09,835, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Altogether 771 patients also recovered from the infection, taking the total number of cured people to 2,04,076. The recovery rate now is 97.25 per cent.

The state currently has of 4,799 active cases, the minister said adding that three persons have migrated out of the state, he said.

"Three #COVID patients succumbed to their infections today......Condolences and prayers", Sarma tweeted.

The three new deaths were reported from Dibrugarh, Tinsukia and Barpeta districts, the minister said.

However, Sarma had earlier said on multiple occasions that several hundred more COVID-19 patients have died, but the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the fatality figure as they had other ailments too.

The new cases were detected out of 24,350 tests done during the day with the positivity rate of 0.83 per cent, Sarma said.

The total number of tests conducted in the state so far is 49,51,256 which include Rapid Antigen test and RT-PCR tests.

