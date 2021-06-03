Guwahati, Jun 3 (PTI) Assam reported 4,309 new COVID- 19 cases and 46 more deaths on Thursday, pushing the caseload to 4,24,385, the National Health Mission (NHM) said.

The state has so far reported 3,523 deaths, the NHM bulletin said.

Tinsukia reported eight deaths, followed by Dibrugarh (six), Kamrup Metropolitan (five), four each in Morigaon, Nagaon and Sonitpur, three in Jorhat, two each in Cachar and Nalbari, one each in Charaideo, Darrang, Dhubri, Goalpara, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Kamrup, and Sivasagar districts.

Till now, 1,347 more COVID-19 patients have died, but the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the tally of deaths caused by the virus as they had other ailments too.

With the detection of 4,309 coronavirus positive cases against the testing of 1,07,075 samples on Thursday, Assam has reported a positivity rate of 4.02 per cent for the day, the bulletin said.

The state had reported 4,178 coronavirus positive cases on Wednesday against the testing of 1,02,922 samples.

Currently, the state has 50,534 active cases.

Of the new cases, the highest 386 patients were detected in Kamrup Metropolitan, followed by 347 in Tinsukia, 318 in Cachar, and 275 in Sonitpur.

The overall positivity rate stands at 3.73 per cent against the total testing of 1,13,71,212 samples so far.

The number of recovered patients discharged during the day is 4,790 and the total number of recoveries is 3,68,981.

In all, 42,33,385 people have been vaccinated, 8,42,908 persons who got the second dose.

It said that a total of 34,281 persons were vaccinated on Thursday, up from 25,554 shots on Wednesday.

