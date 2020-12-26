Guwahati, Dec 26 (PTI) Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,15,910 on Saturday as 74 more people tested positive for the infection, while two fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 1,035, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Two elderly persons succumbed to the infection in Kamrup and Bongaigaon districts, he said.

As many as 105 more people have been cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,11,483, the minister said.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stands at 97.93 per cent, he said.

The state now has 3,389 active coronavirus cases, while three patients have migrated to other states, Sarma said.

Assam has so far tested 58.75 lakh samples for COVID- 19, including 18,274 in the last 24 hours, he added.

