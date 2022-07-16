Guwahati, Jul 16 (PTI) Assam logged 706 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 7,29,322, while the death toll mounted to 6,646 with one more fatality, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.

The positivity rate stood at 11.15 per cent, with 6,334 sample being tested since Friday.

The northeastern state now has 3,434 active cases, while 7,17,893 people have recovered from the disease so far, the bulletin said.

The highest number of new cases was registered in Dhubri (66), followed by Dibrugarh (62), Goalpara (59) and Kamrup (Rural) with 54 infections.

The lone casualty was reported from West Karbi Anglong district, it said.

Assam has tested a total of 2,84,33,365 samples for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the NHM bulletin also said 4,70,72,044 doses of vaccines have been administered in the state till date.

