Kaziranga (Assam) [India], February 10 (ANI): Forest guards of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve recovered the carcass of a rhino inside the national park on Saturday.

Sonali Ghosh, Director of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, told ANI over the phone that the rhino was attacked by a tiger.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Announces Decision To Contest All Seats in Punjab, Says We Are Firmly With INDIA Bloc.

"The carcass was found near Mona Beel under the Kohora Range in the park," Ghosh said.

The Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, which is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is the home of two-thirds of the world's great one-horned rhinoceros. (ANI)

Also Read | Indian Space Sector To Be Turned Into Business Activity Instead of Government Programme, Says ISRO Chairman S Somanath.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)