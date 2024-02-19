Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], February 19 (ANI): Assam Rifles recovered weapons and war-like stores in Mizoram and Manipur, officials said on Monday.

The Public Relations Officer of IGAR (East) said that acting on specific intelligence, Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police carried out a search operation in the general area of Chaltlang Sairang road near Ruat Ruati Enterprise on February 15.

"During the search, they recovered a large quantity of war-like stores," the PRO said.

The team recovered 165 Boxes (100 numbers each) of Detonator (No 8) and 993 centimetres of safety fuze while it was being loaded in a vehicle, he said.

The recovered war-like stores were handed over to the Bawngkawn Police Station for further legal proceedings," the PRO said.

The joint team of Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police also apprehended one person identified as Lalrunmawia (33)

On the other hand, in a joint operation Assam Rifles and Manipur Police successfully recovered weapons and other war-like stores from the general area of Koubru ridge in Kangpokpi district to ensure safety in the region.

The recovered items include one SLR with magazine, one 9mm Pistol, two no. 36 Hand Grenade & 10 7.62 mm live rounds. Assam Rifles has left no stone unturned in its mission to maintain peace and security, while also safeguarding the lives of innocent civilians," the PRO added. (ANI)

