Shillong, Mar 24 (PTI) The Assam Rifles, one of the oldest paramilitary forces in India and known as the 'Sentinels of the North East', celebrated its 190th raising day on Monday at its headquarters here.

All ranks of the force, including Director General Lt General Vikas Lakhera, paid homage at the war memorial in Shillong to the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the country in the past, an official said.

Also Read | Sahibganj Mysterious Deaths: 5 Children Die of Mystery Disease Resembling Cerebral Malaria Symptoms in Jharkhand District, 12 Others Critical.

Lakhera lauded the personnel for their outstanding contribution in fighting insurgency in the northeast and Kashmir, he said.

The prestigious DGAR Banner for the year 2023-24 was also awarded during the occasion to the winner ‘4 Assam Rifles', first runners up ‘3 Assam Rifles' and second runners up ‘36 Assam Rifles', the official said in a statement.

Also Read | Kiran Bedi Files: Former Top Cop Used Delhi Police for Secret Surveillance Operation on Daughter Saina Bedi's Illegal Activities in 2003, Says Report.

The awards recognise the dedication, professionalism and outstanding contributions made by various battalions and units in ensuring the security and stability of the region, he said.

The force remains committed to modernise its equipment profile in terms of acquisition of weapons, surveillance and protective equipment, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)