Tamenglong (Manipur) [India], July 23 (ANI): Assam Rifles celebrated National Flag Day at Tamenglong district, Manipur, on Tuesday at Don Bosco High School and several Company Operating Bases (COBs) in the Area of Responsibility (AOR).

The event brought together students, teachers, and local people to spread awareness about the importance of the National Flag.

The event began with a flag-hoisting ceremony, where the Indian tricolour was proudly raised, followed by the playing of the National Anthem. Students, teachers, local villagers, and Assam Rifles personnel took part in the ceremony with great pride and unity.

This was followed by an awareness lecture on the Flag Code of India, during which Assam Rifles personnel explained how to properly respect and display the Indian flag. Students and villagers were informed about the meaning of the tricolour and the right ways to display it at home or in public.

A painting competition was also held for schoolchildren, in which they drew beautiful pictures expressing love and pride for the country and its national flag. The best entries were given prizes, and all participants received appreciation.

As a special gesture, national flags were distributed to students and local residents to encourage them to hoist the flag and remember its importance in daily life.

The event concluded with everyone taking a pledge to always respect the national flag and follow the rules related to it.

A total of 600 local populace, including students, participated in the events organised within the AOR.

Assam Rifles continues to organise such events to build a strong bond with the local people and to inspire the young generation to be proud and responsible citizens of the country. (ANI)

