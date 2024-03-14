Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 14 (ANI): In a significant move to encourage and promote sports among the youth, the Assam Rifles, under the leadership of its Northeast chief, Manish Rana, extended their support to the Tripura Sport Climbing Association by distributing sports goods to its students.

The event, led by Manish Rana, was marked by a felicitation ceremony where the chief shared inspiring words and distributed sports materials to the participants.

Also Read | Defence Ministry Signs Contract To Upgrade Indian Army's Infantry Combat Vehicle BMP2 to BMP2M.

Khukan Chandra Paul, the Chairperson of the Sport Climbing Association, expressed his gratitude towards the Assam Rifles for their support and was optimistic about the future of sport climbing in Tripura. He noted that the number of students showing interest in the sport is increasing daily, with many inquiring about when the activities will fully resume.

Paul hoped for a substantial rise in participation and is hopeful that this boost will lead to greater achievements and recognition for the sport climbing community in Tripura.

Also Read | CAA Notification: YSRCP Opposes Citizenship Amendment Act in Current Form, Seeks Amendments To Address Concerns of Muslims, Says MLA Hafeez Khan.

The Tripura Sport Climbing Association has recently seen a remarkable influx of aspirants from various parts of the state, eager to join the sport and enhance their skills. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)