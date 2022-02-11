Tengnoupal (Manipur) [India], February 11 (ANI): Assam Rifles foiled a cross border smuggling in Manipur's Tengnoupal district on Friday, and seized illegal goods worth Rs 16.9 lakh.

The official statement of Assam Rifles read: "During a border domination patrol, troops of Assam Rifles uncovered a large number of packages concealed in thick foliage in the forest near Kwatha village. On thorough search of the packages, illegal goods including foreign cigarettes, cosmetic items and betel nuts were recovered. The smuggled items are assessed to be worth Rs 16.9 lakh."

Also Read | Delhi HC, District Courts in National Capital To Resume Physical Hearings From March 2.

The recovered items have been handed over to Custom Preventive Force, they said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

Also Read | OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Teased on Amazon India, MediaTek Dimensity 900 & 65W SuperVOOC Fast Charging Confirmed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)