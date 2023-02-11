Tengnoupal (Manipur), February 11 (ANI): Tengnoupal Battalion of Assam Rifles under the aegis of HQ IGAR (South) foiled cross-border smuggling of brown sugar drug at Khudengthabi, Tengnoupal district on February 9, officials said on Friday.

During routine checking at the permanent vehicle check post, Khudengthabi, troops of the Tengnoupal Battalion recovered 22 packets of brown sugar, weighing 813 grams, that were being smuggled by a female commuter.

The drugs were concealed inside popcorn packets. The recovered narcotics are assessed to be worth Rs 1.62 crore.

The seized Narcotics along with the drug peddler were handed over to Moreh Police for further investigation.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

In a similar incident, earlier on February 8, Assam Rifles foiled a smuggling bid and recovered contraband drugs valued at Rs 6 crore during a checking operation along with the arrest of a drug smuggler in Manipur's Chandel district, officials said.

The official said that a mobile vehicle check post was established in the general area of Aisi Village in Mizoram based on credible input on Wednesday.

"During the search and frisking operation by the Sajik Tampak battalion one individual was found with 275 soap cases containing approximately 3 Kilogram of brown sugar," an official familiar with the matter said.

"The seized brown sugar is estimated to be worth Rs 6 crores," the official said."The recovered items and the drug smuggler were handed over to Chakpikarong Police Station for further investigation," the official added.

They said the operation was carried out under the aegis of the HQ Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South). (ANI)

