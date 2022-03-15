Aizawl (Mizoram), March 15 (ANI): Lunglei Battalion of Headquarter 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Headquarter Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), on Monday, conducted a medical camp at Siahatlang village of Siaha district of Mizoram.

The medical camp was conducted with an aim to provide medical treatment to the local populace.

The team examined 46 villagers including 21 males, 15 females and 10 children and provided requisite medicines for the ailments besides distributing free medicines to the needy locals.

Apart from providing medical assistance, the team also imparted basic knowledge on health education including precautions from common viral diseases.

The team emphasized the importance of hygiene and sanitation to the villagers for better living standards.

The local populace has expressed their gratitude towards the Battalion and appreciated the efforts made by Assam Rifles for the noble cause of society. (ANI)

