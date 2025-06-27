Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], June 27 (ANI): In a resolute effort to uphold its commitment to the well-being of society and its citizens, Headquarters Directorate General Assam Rifles (HQ DGAR) organised a Blood Donation Camp at the Assam Rifles Multispeciality Hospital, Laitkor on Friday, Assam Rifles said in a press release.

The event was held under the aegis of Lieutenant General Vikas Lakhera, AVSM, SM, Director General Assam Rifles.

The initiative, conducted in collaboration with the Blood Bank of North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Science (NEIGRIHMS), Shillong, was organised under the global theme "Give Blood, Give Hope: Together We Save Lives." The event highlighted the critical role of voluntary blood donors in saving lives and fostering a culture of care, compassion, and social responsibility.

A total of 14 Officers, 05 Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs), 73 Jawans, and 04 Dependents voluntarily donated blood, setting an inspiring example of service beyond the call of duty. The event also witnessed active participation and encouragement from senior officers, reinforcing the ethos of solidarity and commitment.

This noble initiative reflects the Assam Rifles' unwavering dedication to supporting public health and humanitarian causes. It further underscores the force's role as true "Friends of the Hill People."

Earlier, the Assam Rifles, on June 25, felicitated nine officers who have been recently commissioned into the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, and Assam Rifles.

The ceremony, organised at Mantripukhri Garrison by HQ IGAR (South), celebrated the achievements of these young men, who have made their families and the State proud by getting commissioned in the country's elite defence forces in an event exemplifying the contributions of Manipur towards the Indian Armed Forces. (ANI)

