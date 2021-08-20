Chandel (Manipur) [India], August 20 (ANI): Chandel Battalion of Assam Rifles organized a cycle rally to promote Fit India Movement and celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav in collaboration with Imphal and Chandel Cycling Club on Thursday.

The cycle rally was flagged off from Chandel and covered the distance of 130 kilometres along the Chandel- Kakching-Thoubal-Kangla Fort route, culminating at Modi village in Chandel district.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Expresses Grief at Loss of Lives in Road Accident in Maharashtra’s Buldhana, Announces Ex-Gratia of Rs 2,00,000 to Next Kin of Deceased.

Fifty cyclists including 40 civilian members of the local cycle clubs participated in the event. The cyclists passed through prominent places and halted in remote villages to spread awareness on India's Independence movement as well as Fit India Movement.

As per the official release, enroute at Sehlon, Assam Rifles also felicitated Lamhoi Haokip, wife of Late Solet Haokip who was Azad Hind Fauj soldier, to acknowledge his contribution to India's freedom movement.

Also Read | EPFO Adds 12.83 Lakh Net Subscribers in June 2021; Nearly 48% of Total Net Additions In Age Group Of 18-25 Years.

The youth clubs of Chandel and Imphal expressed their gratitude towards Assam Rifles for organizing the patriotic event. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)