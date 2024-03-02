India News | Assam Rifles Recover Ammunition, 'war-like Stores' in Manipur's Moreh

Moreh (Manipur) [India], March 2 (ANI): Assam Rifles recovered ammunition and war-like stores in Manipur's Moreh, officials said on Saturday.

One point 38 pistol, 10 improvised explosive devices (country-made), three grenades, and ammunition were recovered during the search, a spokesperson for Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (South) said in a statement.

The recovered arms and ammunition are being handed over to the police, the spokesperson said.

On February 27, Assam Rifles apprehended two individuals and recovered 10 plastic explosives, 10 detonators, 12 fuses, 03 Cordtex, and 03 Cordtex powder, along with two vehicles, as per officials.

On February 25, Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with Manipur Police and the Indian Reserve Battalion, recovered weapons and war-like stores in Manipur Churachandpur district, as per officials. (ANI)

