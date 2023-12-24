Champhai (Mizoram) [India], December 24 (ANI): Assam Rifles recovered foreign-origin cigarettes worth Rs 2.38 crore in the general area of World Bank Road Zokhawthar in Champhai district, said an official statement.

Based on specific information, the operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles in Zokhwthar with representatives of the Customs Preventive Force of Champhai.

According to an official press release from HQ IGAR (EAST), "In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities, Assam Rifles, along with Customs Preventive Force Champhai, recovered 109 cases of foreign-origin cigarettes worth Rs 2.38 crore in the general area of World Bank Road Zokhawthar, Champhai district, on December 23."

The entire consignment of foreign-origin cigarettes was handed over to Customs Preventive Force Champhai for further legal proceedings. The ongoing smuggling of contraband items is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram and India.

Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the 'Sentinels of Northeast' have continued their efforts against illegal smuggling and have also doubled their efforts to nab the kingpins of the smuggling of contraband items in Mizoram, said the release. (ANI)

