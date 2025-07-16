Kheyerpur (Tripura) [India], July 16 (ANI): In a major success against drug trafficking, Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with Tripura Police, recovered a huge consignment of narcotics from the general area Kheyerpur on Wednesday.

During a routine check, a truck was intercepted and a thorough search, 3 lakh Yaba tablets were recovered from the vehicle, as per the release.

The seized contraband is assessed to be worth approximately Rs 30 Crore in the international market.

The recovered narcotics have been handed over to DRI for further investigation and necessary legal action, the release said.

This recovery highlights the relentless efforts of Assam Rifles in its ongoing commitment towards a Drug Free Tripura and a Drug Free North East.

Earlier on Monday, Assam's South Salmara Mankachar district seized 50,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 10 crore and arrested a suspected drug trafficker.

According to officials, the special Anti-NDPS operation was launched following a tip-off about a large consignment of narcotics being transported by bus. Acting on specific intelligence, police set up a naka checkpoint at Sonapur along HM Road under the supervision of Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ).

The police team, led by Inspector Dipak Bargayari, Officer-in-Charge of Mankachar Police Station, intercepted a passenger bus travelling from ISBT Guwahati to Mankachar.

Tokbi said preliminary investigation indicates the consignment originated from Manipur, passed through Guwahati, and was handed over to the accused at ISBT Guwahati. (ANI)

