Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 19 (ANI): In a development aimed at fortifying railway safety and boosting operational efficiency, Manoj Yadava, Director General of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), inaugurated the newly constructed Escort Mobilisation Hall and the extensively upgraded CCTV Surveillance Room at Guwahati Railway Station on Saturday.

The inauguration ceremony was held in the esteemed presence of Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, General Manager of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), along with a host of senior railway officials and RPF personnel.

Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway, said, "This initiative represents a transformative step in strengthening the safety architecture of one of the busiest stations under the NFR jurisdiction. The Escort Mobilisation Hall, now fully operational, is envisioned as a centralised coordination hub that will significantly enhance the deployment and mobilisation of RPF escort personnel."

"With this dedicated facility, the RPF is better equipped to manage escort duties with greater efficiency, precision, and rapid response in emergency scenarios," Kapinjal Kishore Sharma added.

Complementing this facility is the newly augmented CCTV Surveillance Room, outfitted with the latest state-of-the-art surveillance technology.

The upgraded system provides comprehensive monitoring coverage of the entire station premises, enhancing the ability to detect and deter criminal activities, ensure real-time situational awareness, and ultimately safeguard the well-being of thousands of passengers who traverse through Guwahati station every day.

During the event, Yadava highlighted the RPF's unwavering commitment to adopting modern security practices and infrastructure that align with the growing needs of the Indian Railways and its passengers.

Shrivastava echoed this sentiment, emphasising the crucial role of technology and coordinated security efforts in elevating the standards of railway travel safety.

The event saw the participation of senior officials, staff members, and security personnel, all of whom reaffirmed their dedication to ensuring a secure, passenger friendly environment across the railway network.

The inauguration of these two vital facilities marks a significant stride in the ongoing journey toward smarter, safer and more responsive railway operations in the Northeast region.

This landmark occasion not only underscores Northeast Frontier Railway's proactive approach to safety and security but also reflects its continuous investment in infrastructure that empowers personnel, supports modern surveillance, and builds public trust in the nation's rail network. (ANI)

