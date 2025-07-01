Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 1 (ANI): Assam has set a new record in paddy procurement by procuring nearly 7 lakh MT of paddy during the Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2024-25.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said, "We are proud to announce the successful conclusion of Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2024-25 with a record paddy procurement of 6.97 lakh MT -- the highest ever."

In Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2022-23, the state procured 5.92 lakh MT of paddy, and in 2023-24, the state procured 3.14 lakh MT of paddy.

"This remarkable achievement reflects our commitment to ensuring that our farmers are connected to markets and the Minimum Support Price (MSP) they rightfully deserve. My sincere gratitude to the entire team involved with the procurement process," the Assam Chief Minister wrote on X.

On the other hand, the farmers from Majuli district of Assam exported 267 MT of Red Rice to the Middle East and EU markets.

"Assam's agricultural products are capturing the global market due to their high quality & nutrient-rich content. Recently, farmers from Majuli expanded their reach to the Middle East and EU markets as they exported 267MT of Red Rice- earning higher profits & establishing Brand Assam," CM Sarma wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Majuli, the river island district in Assam, has marked a significant milestone as its indigenous organic red bao paddy makes its debut in the global market.

In a historic development, the first consignment of this unique variety of rice has been formally exported to countries in Central Asia and Europe, bringing smiles to the faces of Majuli's farming community.

The export initiative has been spearheaded by the Majuli Agro Organic Farmer Producer Company Limited, under the Assam Department of Horticulture and Food Processing.

With full cooperation from the Majuli District Agriculture Department, IVC Agrovet Private Limited collected the paddy and transported it to Haryana. From there, it will be further distributed across various Indian states and exported to international destinations.

The official flag-off ceremony took place at the FPC premises in Pokajora Tiniali, where 267 metric tonnes of organic red bao paddy were dispatched to Mumbai as the first step in the export journey. Notably, this rice was cultivated without the use of any chemical fertilisers, pesticides, or herbicides--upholding the ecological integrity of Majuli's farmlands. (ANI)

