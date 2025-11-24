Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 24 (ANI): The Assam state cabinet has taken key decisions, including approval of the Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) Policy of Assam, 2025, aimed at positioning Assam as the leading aviation MRO hub of Northeast India by 2030 and strengthening Assam's education framework.

In a post on X, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma stated, "In today's meeting of the Assam cabinet, we resolved to the Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Policy 2025. High-Powered Investment Committee for Rs 10,000+ crore projects. Strengthening Assam's education framework. Tabling of the Mehta Commission Report at ALA. Decriminalising of minor offences."

Also Read | Shillong Teer Result Today, November 24, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

The Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) Policy of Assam envisions the establishment of at least three world-class MRO facilities catering to both civil and defence aviation sectors, attracting cumulative investments of around Rs 1,500 crore and generating over 1,000 skilled jobs by 2030.

The State Government has approved to constitute a high-powered Investment Committee headed by the Chief Minister for high-value investments of Rs 10,000 crore and above to serve as the apex mechanism for policy-level facilitation, expedited clearances, customised incentive structuring where required, and continuous support for such strategic projects.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, November 24, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The State Cabinet has approved the Assam Non-Government Educational Institutions (Regulation of Fees) (Amendment) Bill, 2025, aimed at strengthening the regulation of fees charged by private educational institutions and ensuring that all non-government educational institutions, including those established and managed by minorities under Article 30(1) of the Constitution of India, are subject to transparent registration, fee fixation, and periodic renewal as mandated by law. These measures aim to promote equity and affordability in education, ensuring that all private institutions operate within a fair and regulated framework, protecting the interests of students and parents, the state government said in a press release.

The State Cabinet has approved the Assam Education (Provincialisation of Services of Non-Teaching Staff of Venture Educational Institutions) (Amendment) Bill, 2025 to provide for annual enhancement of fixed monthly salaries of provincialised non-teaching staff working in venture educational institutions, introducing a provision for six per cent annual enhancement. This amendment is intended to offer financial relief and career progression to non-teaching employees, addressing long-pending demands for salary revision and improving their morale and service motivation.

The State Cabinet has approved placing the Mehta (Unofficial) Judicial Commission of Enquiry Report on the incidents related to the 1983 Assam Election violence before the Assam Legislative Assembly in the upcoming session. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)