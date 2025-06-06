Sonitpur (Assam) [India], June 6 (ANI): As the swelling Brahmaputra's raging floodwaters submerge vast areas of Tezpur, local residents are demanding immediate action from the state government to prevent further soil erosion and houses from getting washed away.

A local resident said, "One or two houses have been washed away. In the Bhomoraguri village, under the Tezpur Legislative Assembly constituency, Sonitpur district, a large portion of land along with many homes at Bairagi Tila has been swallowed by the river, leaving everyone in a state of panic. Similarly, due to the intense erosion by the Brahmaputra, many houses are on the verge of getting washed away."

Also Read | Water Cut in Pune: Supply Suspended in South Pune on June 12 Due to Maintenance Work; Check Affected Areas.

"If the Assam government does not take immediate action to prevent erosion, a large area would be engulfed by the Brahmaputra, and as a result, multiple villages in Tezpur will come under threat," he added.

Local villagers have urged the Assam government to take necessary steps to prevent further erosion.

Also Read | Bharat Electronics Limited, Tata Electronics Sign MoU To Develop Indigenous Electronics and Semiconductor Solutions, Meet Domestic Requirements.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the flood-hit Barak Valley on Friday and took stock of the situation. He visited two districts - Hailakandi and Sribhumi. He visited the relief camps in the Sribhumi district and interacted with flood-affected people.

In a post on X, the CM assured that fully-equipped medical teams were present in the camps to oversee any health requirements of the people.

"Took stock of a relief camp in Hailakandi where the flood-affected people are sheltered. We are providing all necessary facilities in the camp, including fully-equipped medical teams to oversee any health requirements," the CM wrote in a post.

The CM also stated that he was inquiring about the conditions of the people seeking shelter in the camps of Kalinagar and Panchgram."We stand with the flood-affected people of Hailakandi. I am inquiring about the condition of people in Kalinagar and Panchgram Relief Camps," the CM wrote in another post.

Meanwhile, the flood situation in Assam's Morigaon district has shown slight improvement. However, the district still struggles, with 117 villages submerged. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the floodwaters have affected over 5.60 lakh people across 19 districts in the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)