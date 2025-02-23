Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 23 (ANI): Tight security arrangements have been made in Guwahati ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to Assam, confirmed to ANI by a source.

Heavy security personnel have been deployed in the capital city of Assam.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Guwahati on February 24. The Prime Minister will hold a roadshow after he arrives at Lokapriya Gopinath Borodoloi International Airport in Guwahati.

The Prime Minister will witness the mega Jhumoir performance at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati on the evening of February 24, along with the Head of Mission and Ambassadors of 60 countries. Around 8,600 artists from 800 tea gardens of the state will perform the Jhumoir dance.

The Prime Minister will visit the exhibition of Advantage Assam 2.0 at Khanapara Veterinary College field in Guwahati.

Prime Minister will inaugurate the Advantage Assam 2.0 on February 25. Several Union Ministers, Industrialists, Heads of Mission, and Ambassadors from different countries will participate in the mega Infrastructure & Investment Summit.

After the success of the first edition, the Assam Government is set to organise the second edition of Advantage Assam, scheduled to commence on February 25 at Khanapara Veterinary College field in Guwahati.

According to the Assam government, the state has already received proposals for investments of Rs 1 lakh crore, and this number may increase.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will arrive early on February 23, leading the Head of Mission and Ambassadors of 60 countries. They will visit Kaziranga National Park and witness the mega Jhumoir performance in Guwahati on February 24 evening.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that this is going to change Assam's journey for all time to come.

"Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit will be held in Guwahati on February 25 and 26. The Summit will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Several Union Ministers, Ambassadors, Investors from the nation and Investors from outside will participate. This is going to change the journey of Assam for all the time to come. As of now, we have proposals for Rs 1 lakh crore. Let us see how it is unfolded," Sarma said. (ANI)

