Charaideo (Assam) [India], September 25 (ANI): In a joint operation by the Indian army and the Assam police a cadre of banned militant outfit United Liberation Front of Asom - Independent (ULFA-I) was apprehended with weapons, said the officials on Sunday.

The weapons were seized in Assam's Charaideo district.

"Troops of Joypur Battalion of Red Shield Division under the aegis of Spear Corps apprehended the ULFA-I cadre from the Sonari area in Charaideo district on Saturday night," said a statement by the Indian Army.

The cadre was busted based on input received regarding the presence of suspected ULFA-I cadre in the general area of Towkok, an operation was launched by the Indian army along with Sonari police on Saturday.

"The swift action of the Security Forces resulted in the apprehension of one ULFA-I cadre along with one 7.65 mm pistol, three live rounds and one magazine," the statement added.

The apprehended ULFA-I cadre was handed over to Assam Police.

Further investigations are underway.

Earlier in March, in a joint operation conducted by Assam's Charaideo District Police, 12th Assam Rifles and 149 CRPF, a cadre of proscribed United Liberation Front of Asom - Independent (ULFA-I) surrendered before the Assam police.

"On constant persuasion and CI OPs conducted by Charaideo District Police, 12th Assam Rifles and 149 CRPF unit posted in the district, the below mentioned ULFA(I) cadre have surrendered with Arms and Ammunitions at Office of the Superintendent of Police, Charaideo", stated the Assam police on Thursday.

The apprehended ULFA-I member is Nilutpol Tamuli alias Jagaran Asom.

He deposited one 7.62mm MQ81 assault rifle, three magazines, 148 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, 25.700 kg of RDX, added Sudhakara Singh. (ANI)

