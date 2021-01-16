Guwahati, Jan 16 (PTI) Assam's COVID-19 toll mounted to 1,066 with one more person succumbing to the virus, while 15 fresh cases pushed the tally to 2,16,777, the National Health Mission said in a bulletin.

The number of new infections, the lowest since May 18, were detected out of 8,400 tests, which was also considerably lower than the daily figure due to the ongoing Bhogali Bihu festival in the state, it said late on Friday.

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma has said the COVID-19 situation in Assam is under control with daily detection of cases being less than 50 since December 31 last year.

The state now has 2,963 active cases, while 2,12,745 patients have recovered from the disease.

Assam has thus far conducted 62,41,227 tests.

