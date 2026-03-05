TORREY, Utah (AP) — A man sought in the deaths of three women in Utah has been taken into custody in Colorado, officials announced Thursday.

There is no indication that the suspect had any connection to the victims, said Lt. Cameron Roden, a spokesman for the Utah Highway Patrol.

Investigators tracked the suspect in one of the victims’ vehicles into northern Arizona and Colorado, where it was found abandoned in Pagosa Springs, the Utah Department of Public Safety said in a statement on Thursday. After a brief search, the supect was taken into custody.

Also Read | US Adds Monique Billings and Rae Burrell for FIBA World Cup Qualifier.

Two women were found dead on a hiking trail on Wednesday afternoon and during the investigation, a third woman was found dead in a home in Wayne County, Utah, according to the department. Officials did not identify the women but said one was in her 30s, one was in her 60s and one was in her 80s.

Roden said the husbands of the two women who had been hiking together called authorities after they found their wives late Wednesday afternoon.

While the suspect was still at large, residents in Wayne County were asked to remain vigilant and schools were closed Thursday and Friday. Officials asked for help finding a white Subaru Outback, but warned people not to approach it. After the suspect was taken into custody in Colorado, officials said there is no longer an ongoing threat to the public and no suspects remain outstanding.

Also Read | Spring Football Games Could Become More Prevalent After Changes to Transfer Portal Window.

The department said the State Bureau of Investigation and Crime Lab were supporting the homicide investigation and multiple scenes were being processed in Torrey and the surrounding area.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 05, 2026 09:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).