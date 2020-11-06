Dispur (Assam) [India], November 6 (ANI): Assam reported 313 new COVID-19 cases and 761 discharges on Thursday, taking the total cases in the state to 2,08,054, said State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The total number of cases include 1,99,455 discharges and 934 deaths. Active cases for the virus stand at 7,662.

Meanwhile, India has reported a total of 83,64,086 COVID-19 positive cases, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. (ANI)

