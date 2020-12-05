Dispur (Assam) [India], December 5 (ANI): With 169 new positive cases reported on Friday, Assam's COVID-19 case tally reached 2,13,505, said State Government.

The total number of cases in the state includes 3,551 active cases, 2,08,964 discharged cases and 987 deaths.

Meanwhile, with 36,595 new infections and 42,916 recoveries on Friday, the trend of more daily recoveries than the new cases has led to a continuous contraction of India's active caseload which presently stands at 4,16,082. (ANI)

