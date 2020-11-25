Guwahati, Nov 25 (PTI) Assam reported two more COVID- 19 deaths on Wednesday, raising the toll to 978, even as 182 fresh cases took the tally to to 2,12,021, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The two deaths reported during the day include an 85- year old man of Dibrugarh and a 74-year old man from Barpeta.

"Sad to share the demise of two #COVID patient today... Condolences to the bereaved families," he tweeted.

The new infections include 64 from Kamrup Metropolitan district, and were detected out of 24,426 sample tests, with a positivity rate of 0.75 per cent, Sarma said.

The total number of tests conducted in the state so far is 52,09,399.

A total of 117 patients were discharged during the day, with the total number of recoveries increasing to 2,07,763.

The recovery rate, however, has come down to 97.99 per cent as against 98.02 per cent.

Assam now has 3,277 active cases.

Meanwhile, 1,925 recovered patients have donated plasma in the five plasma banks in the state, officials said.

