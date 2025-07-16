Sivasagar (Assam) [India], July 16 (ANI): With the onset of monsoon, the Na-mati region of Nazira in Assam's Sivasagar district has come alive with the melodious calls of thousands of Asian Openbill Storks.

Nestled beside the Dikhow River, this picturesque area transforms into a seasonal sanctuary for migratory birds that arrive every year to breed, making the region a paradise for nature lovers.

For over 25 years, this beautiful natural ritual has continued uninterrupted. As the rains arrive in June and July, thousands of storks return to the tall trees of Na-mati, building nests and raising their young in peace. What makes this even more remarkable is the wholehearted support and awareness shown by the local people.

In a unique display of coexistence, villagers refrain from bursting firecrackers during Diwali and remain vigilant against poachers and miscreants to ensure the safety of these winged guests.

Their community-led conservation efforts have made Na-mati a model of how humans and wildlife can coexist in harmony.

This phenomenon not only enhances the natural beauty of the area but also plays a crucial role in maintaining ecological balance and biodiversity. The storks help control the population of aquatic snails and insects, contributing to the health of the local ecosystem.

Nature lover Firuj Hussain while speaking to ANI said,"Openbill was a common bird, although was not seen by people as frequently these days. They are often found in suburban areas, where large groups ,sometimes 50 to 60 birds, used to build their nests on a single tree."

"One particularly interesting behaviour of the Openbill is their colony-based nesting. Before settling, a specific group of birds first inspects the area. Once satisfied, the leader calls the rest of the flock, and then the entire group arrives to begin nesting. Although the Openbill is not a migratory bird, its colony behaviour and nesting patterns are quite fascinating," Hussain added.

Further, Hussain said that another notable aspect is the white droppings, or "poop," scattered around their nesting trees. These droppings are rich in phosphorus and are very beneficial for agriculture. They help fertilise crops such as paddy and others commonly grown in the region.

The birds come to nest in areas where a specific temperature range is maintained. Nesting and hatching are sensitive to temperature fluctuations, just like an egg kept inside or outside a fridge will spoil at different rates depending on the temperature. Birds instinctively know the right conditions required for successful hatching, which is why these birds have been returning to the same nesting grounds for years. People have observed them coming for the past 24 years, but they have likely been visiting these places for several hundred years.

People from nearby towns and districts now visit Na-mati during the stork season, transforming the area into a short-term eco-tourism destination.

Local schools and social organisations are actively involved in spreading awareness and educating the younger generation about the importance of bird conservation.

Today, Namati stands as a shining example of grassroots conservation, where community effort, environmental awareness, and natural beauty come together. The storks' daily chorus at dawn is more than just a sound--it's a reminder of the harmony that can exist between nature and humanity. (ANI)

